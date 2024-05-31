Marcos greets VP Duterte on her 46th birthday

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greeted Vice President Sara Duterte on her 46th birthday on Friday, May 31, 2024.

“Happy Birthday, Inday Sara! Pinalalakas ng ‘yong sipag at pagmamahal sa bayan ang ating mga kabataan at kaguruan. Ipagpatuloy lang natin ito para sa isang matatag na edukasyon sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas!” he said in a Facebook post.

(Happy Birthday, Inday Sara! Your hard work and love for the country strengthens our youth and teachers. Let's just continue this for a solid education under the New Philippines!)

Marcos is currently in Singapore for his attendance to the 21st edition of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue.

Earlier, Marcos said his relationship with Duterte, his running mate in the 2022 national elections, remains “intact” and “vibrant” amid tensions brought about by attacks of former President Rodrigo Duterte against his successor.

He said he also does not see the need to remove the Vice President from his cabinet as the secretary of education despite his wife’s resent to her due to his father’s accusations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)