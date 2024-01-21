Marcos hails Cebu people for Sinulog Festival

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the millions of devotees of Señor Sto. Niño to translate their faith into action and to spread the message of hope, love and joy to others, as he greeted the people of Cebu City amid the celebration of the Sinulog Festival.

In a statement, Marcos said he is hopeful that devotees of the Holy Child will remain united in boosting the socio-economic growth in their city and further developing the thriving industry of Cebu.

He also reminded devotees to be guided by their faith and be inspired by the bayanihan spirit to remain conscious of their Catholic and social obligations to reach the shared destiny toward the “Bagong Pilipinas that opens a better and more abundant life for all Filipinos.”

“Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” he said.

“Looking forward, I ask all of you to work hand in hand with this administration in maximizing all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year,” he added.

Marcos hailed the people of Cebu City over the continuity of the Sinulog Festival, one of the grandest and most colorful festivities in the Philippines “where Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year.”

He said it is also an avenue to pray for good health, protection and prosperity in the year ahead. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)