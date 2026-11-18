PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit as “very successful,” crediting the large team that worked throughout the year to organize the event.

In a press conference following the summit’s closing ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Marcos cited the smooth organization of activities and the warm hospitality extended to participating leaders and delegates.

“I consider it very successful. On the nuts and bolts of running the Asean, again I think that it was successful. Everyone was very appreciative of the organization. It was well organized. They found it to be well organized. Everyone felt the hospitality of Filipinos. They also saw, as you have, some of the best of the Philippines,” he said.

“I would say I am satisfied, and I thank everyone who was involved. Because although I am happy to take credit for everything, it was not done by me alone. This was a big, big team, a lot of people working very, very hard over the whole year for us to get to this point,” he added.

Marcos also cited the finalization of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa) under the Philippines’ chairship as one of the summit’s major accomplishments.

The agreement aims to facilitate cross-border e-commerce, establish common rules on data and digital payments, and help businesses reach markets beyond their home countries.

Marcos said Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) stand to benefit from wider access to regional markets through the agreement.

He also stressed that Asean countries should be active participants in the global digital transformation, rather than merely consumers of emerging technologies.

“We do not accept that Asean should just be customers to the AI revolution, but that we should be part of guiding the directions in which that development will take place,” Marcos said.

“I think that we can be most proud of, because of that we were able to finalize during our chairship, was the Defa,” he added.

Marcos said the agreement was the result of several rounds of discussions since January, crediting the cooperation of member states for its completion.

“I have to say that everyone was very supportive and very cooperative and desirous of this agreement. And we wouldn’t have finished it in this record time if they were not as supportive as they ended up being,” he said.

Asean leaders also adopted the Asean Leaders’ Declaration on the Advancement of Space Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation during the summit.

The declaration identifies three areas of cooperation: space security and safety, the space economy, and space workforce development.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said the declaration reflects the member states’ commitment to strengthen regional cooperation in space science and technology and expand the use of space applications.

“Through this, we hope to further advance Asean’s collective capacity to harness space technologies in support of disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, economic growth, and inclusive development across our region,” PhilSA Director General Gay Jane Perez said in a statement.

The Philippines formally passed the Asean chairship to Singapore.

Marcos said the Philippines looks forward to Singapore sustaining the region’s momentum and keeping the Asean Community responsive to long standing concerns and emerging challenges.

He said the success of regional cooperation should ultimately be measured by its impact on ordinary people, particularly migrant workers and families.

“Our people may not read or know all that we write or say, but we pray that they feel it. They feel it when cooperation opens a new opportunity for a small business. They feel it when a migrant worker comes home safely and with dignity. They feel it when help reaches a family before disaster becomes tragedy,” Marcos said.

Under its chairship, the Philippines pushed for stronger regional cooperation on fair recruitment practices, safe migration and online child protection.

“As our economies, energy systems, technologies, institutions, and societies become more closely linked, we are better positioned to both benefit from and to add to the region’s strengths. The true measure of this work will be weighed long after we leave these halls,” Marcos said.

“The most important work of Asean cannot belong to one chair alone. Progress endures when each chair builds on what came before and leaves stronger foundations for what comes next,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)