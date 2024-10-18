Marcos 'happy' over 'political reconciliation' with Robredo

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gave Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Friday, October 18, 2024, a pat on the back for taking a “very important step towards political reconciliation.”

In his speech during the ceremonial signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Act, Marcos said he is “happy” for what seems to be a “political reconciliation” between him and former Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Senate President Chiz Escudero, who has taken a very important step towards political reconciliation yesterday (October 17). Well done. I’m so happy you did that,” he said.

On Thursday, October 17, Marcos had a brief encounter with Robredo, who was invited by Escudero, during the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena, which was led by the President.

Marcos and Robredo shook hands and smiled at each other before the event started.

He also shook hands with former Senator Bam Aquino, who is among the leaders of the opposition party.

Marcos and Robredo were rivals for the vice president position in the 2016 national elections.

Marcos won against Robredo during the 2022 presidential election.