Marcos highlights airport modernization as key to growth, connectivity

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Saturday, January 17, 2026, his administration’s push to build world-class connectivity, stressing that modern airports and upgraded transport infrastructure are central to regional development and economic growth.

Speaking at the celebration of Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) 85th anniversary and the unveiling of the Airbus A350-1000 at Villamor Air Base, Marcos said the government remains focused on upgrading infrastructure, modernizing airports, and strengthening links between regions to boost the economy.

“This Administration remains committed to upgrading infrastructure, modernizing airports, enhancing connectivity, and boosting the economy,” the President said, as he underscored the role of aviation in sharpening the country’s competitiveness.

Marcos also called on private sector partners to continue working with the government, noting that collaboration is critical in sustaining aviation led initiatives and expanding opportunities for Filipinos.

The President cited several ongoing airport projects across the country aimed at improving passenger experience and supporting local economies.

Among these is the construction of a modular Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Siargao Airport, a key gateway to one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

A new international PTB is also underway at Davao International Airport, expected to enhance the region’s capacity for international travel and trade.

Through public-private partnerships, the government has begun upgrading and expanding Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental and the Bohol Panglao International Airport.

Marcos said these projects are intended to improve air connectivity in the Visayas and Mindanao while supporting tourism and regional development.

In Caticlan Airport, the primary gateway to Boracay, a new terminal is being constructed to better accommodate both domestic and foreign travelers.

The President noted that improved airport facilities are essential in sustaining the tourism sector, one of the country’s major economic drivers.

Marcos also highlighted the modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which is being undertaken under a public-private partnership framework.

He said the effort covers the modernization, operation, and maintenance of the country’s main gateway, including the rollout of new facilities and immigration eGates designed to make travel faster, safer, and more efficient.

“Equally significant is our collaboration under a public-private framework to modernize, operate, and maintain the Manila Airport,” the President said.

According to Marcos, these infrastructure initiatives go beyond physical improvements, describing them as long-term investments in mobility, opportunity, and national progress.

“These are our investments in mobility, in opportunity, and in national progress,” Marcos added.

Marcos linked the administration’s infrastructure push to his broader vision for the country, urging stakeholders to work together in building a more connected Philippines.

“Together, let us shape a Bagong Pilipinas where our people are free to explore, where our regions are better connected, and where opportunity is within reach,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)