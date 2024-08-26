Marcos honors Filipino ‘unsung heroes’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. honored on Monday, August 26, 2024, the country’s “unsung heroes” who continue to contribute to the country's development.

In a statement as the country celebrates the National Heroes Day, Marcos recognized the modern day heroes -- “the farmers who till our land, the wage earners who propel the Philippine economy, the teachers who shape the minds of the youth, the healthcare workers who save lives, the civil servants who respond to the needs of the public, and the everyday citizens who carry out simple acts of kindness to others.”

“It is on a special day like this that we remember the brave souls who have come before us and reflect upon the legacy they have bequeathed to us and our beloved motherland. It is through the freedom that they have fought for that we enjoy the liberties we have today, making it our solemn duty to ensure that their sacrifices are firmly etched in the hearts and minds of all Filipinos,” the President said.

“Our heroes' stories of courage, resilience, and patriotism bear even greater significance now that we are on the journey to becoming a truly revitalized and united nation. From the valiant resistance of Lapu-Lapu against foreign invaders to the revolutionary spirit of Andres Bonifacio and the resolve of the Katipuneros, our rich heritage has been forged in the fires of struggle We remember the likes of Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini, Emilio Jacinto, and many others whose names resound through the ages, reminding us of the need to relentlessly strive and fight for a better future,” he added.

Marcos urged the Filipinos to draw inspiration from the strength of the country’s ancestors and the others by dedicating the work to the challenging yet fulfilling task of creating a Bagong Pilipinas where every individual can live a comfortable and dignified life. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)