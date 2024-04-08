Marcos hopes multilateral maritime activity will east WPS tensions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is hopeful that the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) between the Philippine, Australia, Japan and the United States will help ease the tension in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) amid the continuous aggression of China.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos maintained that the Philippine government will do all it can through diplomacy to avoid possible direct confrontation with China.

“I sincerely hope so. I really do. I really do, but again. So, we are trying everything. We still continue to talk at a ministerial level, at a sub-ministerial level, at a people-to-people level,” Marcos said.

“Lahat ng maaari nating gawin, ginagawa natin para makausap ang Chinese leadership, ang Beijing, makausap sila na ‘wag na natin masyadong papainitin pa at mag-uusap tayo nang mabuti para walang banggaan, walang canon, walang water cannon, hindi na mabalik sa ganun,” he added.

Marcos commended the MMCA, noting its essence in terms of the interoperability especially in ensuring that each navy knows how the other navy operates, as well as in gaining lessons on how to operate together.

On Sunday, April 7, the Philippine military said in a statement that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the US Indo-Pacific Command, Australian Defence Force, and Japan Self-Defense Forces conducted the first Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the WPS.

The AFP said the MMCA includes communication exercises and division tactics, which is expected to contribute greatly to the AFP's capability development.

The activities demonstrate the participating countries’ commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific through interoperability exercises in the maritime domain.

In a press conference, AFP chief of staff Romeo Brawner Jr. said Chinese vessels were present in the area during the conduct of the MMCA although they did not interfere with any of the activities.

“Mga six nautical miles away (ang location nila), medyo malayo rin ‘yung distansya nila, hindi naman sila, hindi katulad nung mga rore (routine rotation and resupply) operations natin na talagang dumidikit sila ano na halos banggain pa ‘yung mga ships natin, this time wala naman pong nangyaring ganun,” said Brawner.

Maintaining ownership of almost the entire WPS, China has been constantly intervening in the country's RORE mission for the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)