Marcos: ICC a threat to Philippines sovereignty

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) is considered a threat to the country’s sovereignty, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

In an interview with reporters in Malolos City in Bulacan, Marcos reiterated that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of ICC over the Philippines.

“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I consider this as a threat to our sovereignty,” he said.

Marcos maintained that the Philippine government will not help in any investigation of the ICC, although they are welcome to visit the country.

“In fact, binabantayan namin sila, making sure that hindi sila, they do not come into contact with any agency of government, and if they are contacting agencies of government, na sasabihin ng whatever, pulis man, local government, wag nyong sasagutin. Iyon ang sagot natin,” he said.

“We do not recognize your jurisdiction; therefore, we will not assist in any way, shape, or form, in any investigation that the ICC is doing in the Philippines,” he added.