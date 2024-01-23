Marcos: ICC a threat to Philippines sovereignty

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) is considered a threat to the country’s sovereignty, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
In an interview with reporters in Malolos City in Bulacan, Marcos reiterated that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of ICC over the Philippines.
“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I consider this as a threat to our sovereignty,” he said.
Marcos maintained that the Philippine government will not help in any investigation of the ICC, although they are welcome to visit the country.
“In fact, binabantayan namin sila, making sure that hindi sila, they do not come into contact with any agency of government, and if they are contacting agencies of government, na sasabihin ng whatever, pulis man, local government, wag nyong sasagutin. Iyon ang sagot natin,” he said.
“We do not recognize your jurisdiction; therefore, we will not assist in any way, shape, or form, in any investigation that the ICC is doing in the Philippines,” he added.
Earlier, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he obtained information that investigators from the ICC have gathered enough evidence against former President Rodrigo Duterte in relation to his drug war when they visited the country in December.
“For the primary respondents of the case, I believe they already have what they need. What we are waiting for right now is the warrant of arrest, which may come very, very soon,” he said.
In July 2024, the ICC appeals chamber granted a request seeking the resumption of investigation on alleged crime against humanity of murder in the Philippines related to the controversial drug war of Duterte from November 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019.
Duterte was the mayor of Davao City from 2011 before he was elected as president of the Republic in 2016.
The former President ordered the withdrawal of the Philippine’s membership to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, in March 2018.
Also named as principal respondent of the case along with Duterte was former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
Dela Rosa served as the chief implementer of the drug war, which left around 6,252 individuals killed during its implementation from July 2016 to May 31, 2022.
The Philippine government earlier maintained that the country has its own working judicial system and ICC’s probe would mean an intrusion to its sovereignty. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)