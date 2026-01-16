Marcos: ICI nears completion of probe on anomalous flood control projects

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Friday, January 16, 2026, that the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is close to wrapping up its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects, with only “one or two loose ends” left to be resolved.

In a brief interview with reporters, the President said the future of the ICI would hinge on whether there is still work left for the commission to complete.

“Kung matapos na ’yung trabaho nila, then we will see what they can do next,” Marcos said.

(If they finish their work, then we will see what they can do next.)

“But they really are coming toward the end—lahat ng kailangang imbestigahan, naimbestigahan na nila. Maybe there are one or two other loose ends that they have to clear up,” he added.

Asked whether new commissioners would be appointed, Marcos said no decision has been made yet, stressing that any move would depend on the remaining workload of the commission.

“We haven’t really decided on that yet. Again, it all depends on the work that the ICI still has in front of them,” the President said.

“Pag kailangan pa, then we will. But if the work is done, kung naibigay na lahat ng information sa Department of Justice saka sa Ombudsman, then the focus now of the investigation will go to the DOJ and the Ombudsman,” he added.

The ICI was created following the President’s disclosure of alleged irregularities in flood control projects during his Fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 28, 2025.

After the Sona, Marcos launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo website to solicit public complaints on questionable flood control and other infrastructure projects. These reports were subsequently forwarded to the ICI for evaluation and investigation.

Based on its findings, the ICI recommended the filing of charges against several individuals allegedly involved in the flood control irregularities.

So far, two sets of arrest warrants have been issued in relation to the flood control mess, for irregularities in the implementation of a P289 million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro and the anomalous P96.5 million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)