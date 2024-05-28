Marcos in Brunei for 2-day state visit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to Brunei Darussalam on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for a two-day state visit.
Marcos was accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos along with his official delegation. They arrived at the Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport at 10:01 a.m.
He said his visit, on the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and the Sultanate.
“Sa aking biyahe patungong Brunei, babaunin ko ang aking tungkulin at pangako na lalo pang palakasin ang ating pagkakaibigan at pagtutulungan ng ating bansa sa ibang bansa kagaya ng Brunei Darussalam,” he added.
(During my trip to Brunei, I will deepen my duty and commitment to further strengthen our friendship and cooperation with other countries such as Brunei Darussalam.)
He said they will review the progress of the two countries’ bilateral cooperation, and explore new mutually-beneficial partnerships and collaboration aimed at achieving prosperity.
Marcos expressed optimism that they will come up with several agreements ranging from security, recognizing Brunei as an important partner when it comes to defense cooperation, to tourism and agriculture.
Noting that tourism continues to be an important economic engine of the country’s growth, Marcos said the Philippines and Brunei are expected to ink a memorandum of agreement that aims to entice and attract Bruneian tourists to explore the Philippines.
“I look forward to securing investments that will generate more jobs, contribute to poverty alleviation, and accelerate the economic transformation of our country,” he added.
From Brunei, Marcos’ delegation will proceed to Singapore where he will deliver the keynote address for this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue.
The Shangri-La Dialogue is about security and defense concerns, among several foreign defense ministers, where Marcos can put forward and articulate the Philippines’ perspectives and outlook on defense and diplomacy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)