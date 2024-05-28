Marcos in Brunei for 2-day state visit

“Sa aking biyahe patungong Brunei, babaunin ko ang aking tungkulin at pangako na lalo pang palakasin ang ating pagkakaibigan at pagtutulungan ng ating bansa sa ibang bansa kagaya ng Brunei Darussalam,” he added.

(During my trip to Brunei, I will deepen my duty and commitment to further strengthen our friendship and cooperation with other countries such as Brunei Darussalam.)

He said they will review the progress of the two countries’ bilateral cooperation, and explore new mutually-beneficial partnerships and collaboration aimed at achieving prosperity.

Marcos expressed optimism that they will come up with several agreements ranging from security, recognizing Brunei as an important partner when it comes to defense cooperation, to tourism and agriculture.

Noting that tourism continues to be an important economic engine of the country’s growth, Marcos said the Philippines and Brunei are expected to ink a memorandum of agreement that aims to entice and attract Bruneian tourists to explore the Philippines.