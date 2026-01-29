Marcos ‘in good health,’ says Recto

Marcos was supposed to grace the Philippine National Police Day 2026 but he was instead represented by Recto.

The Malacañang released on Wednesday, January 28, a video of Marcos playing with their dog Oreo amid rumors that he underwent surgery.

Marcos said he was advised by his doctors to take it slow.

“Binigyan lang ako ng mga gamot at patuloy pa rin ‘yung aking antibiotics. Pero okay na ako. In fact, nakapag EDC (Economic and Development Council) meeting na kami nung Lunes with most of the Cabinet,” the President said.

(I was just given some medication and I’m still continuing my antibiotics. But I’m okay now. In fact, we were already able to hold the EDC (Economic and Development Council) meeting on Monday with most of the Cabinet.)

“So I’m back in. Pero medyo nagtatampo sa akin yung mga doktor ko kasi sabi nila huwag muna. Sabi ko hindi ko naman pwede pag-antayin muna lahat ng nangyayari. So tinuloy ko na lang,” he added.

(So I’m back in. But my doctors are a bit upset with me because they told me to wait. I told them I really couldn’t just wait for everything that’s happening. So I just went ahead and continued.)

Recto said Marcos is most likely to order the conduct of investigation on the spread of documents online pertaining to Marcos’ condition.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the viral document is “fake.”

“The document being circulated is fake. It did not originate from any legitimate medical examination of the President and does not reflect his current health condition. The President is well, fully capable of discharging his official responsibilities, and continues to actively perform his duties,” the PCO said.

“The deliberate spread of falsified medical information is irresponsible, deceptive, and a clear violation of the President’s right to privacy. It unnecessarily alarms the public and undermines trust in institutions,” it added.

It said appropriate legal options are being reviewed in connection with the circulation of fabricated documents and false information.

St. Luke’s Medical Center, which allegedly issued the records, said the circulating medical document is fake and falsified, noting that the institution strictly upholds patients' confidentiality and data privacy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)