Marcos in UAE for 1-day visit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the Philippines and is now in the United Arab Emirates for a one-day working visit upon the invitation of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Marcos arrived at the Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi at 11:09 p.m. (Philippine time). He was welcomed by UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver.

The President is expected to join the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), an annual forum that serves as a platform for international collaboration to address current and future challenges requiring unified global action along with other heads of state and government.

In his departure speech, Marcos said the Philippines is expected to actively contribute to discussions on complex and interconnected global issues, including energy, water, finance, food security, and environmental protection.

He said he will also share the country’s perspectives on the said matters while gaining valuable insights from other global leaders.

Marcos said he will also witness the signing of two major bilateral agreements between the Philippines and the UAE -- the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation.

The Cepa, or the free trade agreement between the Philippines and the UAE, is expected to significantly expand Philippine market access in the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf region.

The defense cooperation MOU is seen to establish a robust framework for collaboration in advanced defense technologies.

Marcos expressed confidence that these agreements will benefit Filipinos in the Philippines as well as those 900,000 Pinoys residing in the UAE.

The President is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community in UAE. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)