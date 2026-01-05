Marcos inks 2026 national budget

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, January 5, 2026, signed the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2026, which authorizes the P6.793 trillion national budget.

Marcos enacted Republic Act (RA) 12314, saying it is “aligned with our medium- and long-term development plans and vision, reflecting our investment in the Filipino.”

“The year 2025 tested our nation on many fronts. We experienced climate-related disruptions, earthquakes, economic uncertainty, and the exposure of widespread corruption within our system,” the President said.

“These challenges are painful, but they also made one thing clear: real change could no longer wait. And so, as we enter this year, let us take this opportunity to start moving forward with difficult but needed reforms in governance to rebuild trust in us, strengthen accountability, and deliver an honest and effective government to the Filipinos,” he added.

The Executive Branch received the ratified 2026 GAA only on December 29, 2025, following months of thorough congressional deliberations, even breaking tradition by broadcasting some of the bicameral meetings online in response to public concerns about transparency in past budget controversies.

Because Congress transmitted the ratified budget just before year’s end, government agencies temporarily operated under a reenacted 2025 budget for the first days of 2026, but officials said this gap did not disrupt essential operations.

Marcos vowed to ensure the proper execution of the spending plan and to institute true accountability.

He committed that the 2026 national budget is aimed to sustain the government’s momentum in education reform, health protection, food security, social security, and in job creation.

Allocation

Under the 2026 GAA, the education sector receives the highest allocation of more than P1.34 trillion to support the creation of teaching and non-teaching plantilla positions, promote or reclassify teachers, improve the quality of learning, and address the country’s classroom backlog.

Marcos said the measure also provides the largest health sector budget in the country’s history at P448.125 billion, aimed at promoting access to Universal Health Care for every Filipino.

“The budget also allocates resources for disease surveillance, rapid response mechanisms, and sustainable health financing,” Marcos said.

“These funds shall support preventive healthcare and the improvement of PhilHealth benefit packages, lowering the out-of-pocket expenses of Filipino families,” he added.

Marcos said the agricultural sector receives over P297 billion under the 2026 spending plan “solidifying our commitment to modernizing supply systems, and supporting farmers and fisherfolk.”

He said the agriculture budget includes crucial investments in farm-to-market roads that will connect farming communities to economic hubs, reduce transportation costs, and minimize post-harvest losses.

Marcos said the social services sector was allocated more than P270 billion to transform the country’s social protection system, moving beyond short-term relief to address systemic vulnerabilities and promote sustained, inclusive growth.

“We will prioritize social services that enhance the quality of life of every Filipino, safeguard the welfare of all sectors, and foster human capital development. Through our responsive and rationalized flagship programs, this budget aims to steer us towards achieving a single digit poverty rate by 2028,” the President said.

Marcos vowed to strictly implement the provision on the “Prohibition on Political Involvement in the Distribution of Cash and Other Forms of Financial Assistance,” which bars politicians of any involvement on the distribution of any financial aid and ensure that the support reaches the intended beneficiaries without patronage.

The President also noted the inclusion of funds for the implementation of the updated base pay schedule and increased subsistence allowance for military and uniformed personnel.

Marcos recognized the Congress for limiting the Unprogrammed Appropriations to essential needs under 2026 GAA.

“Let me be clear: the Unprogrammed Appropriations are not blank checks. We will not allow the Unprogrammed Appropriations to be misused or treated as a backdoor for discretionary spending,” Marcos said.

“Its utilization is provided with safeguards and is only available when clearly defined triggers and tests are met and will be released only after careful validation. My administration will enforce these safeguards without exception to serve the public interest and to advance our national development goals. We will make releases charged from the UA transparent, providing the necessary details on the funding source and the corresponding purpose,” he added.

He said he vetoed P92.5 billion worth of items of appropriations with their purposes and corresponding Special Provisions under the Unprogrammed Appropriations.

Marcos ensured that the 2026 national budget has a clear direction.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, dama po namin ang inyong agam-agam at pangamba sa nakaraang budget. Kaisa ninyo ako sa pagnanais na masigurong ang bawat pisong buwis ay mapupunta sa tamang proyekto at sa tunay na pangangailangan ng ating taumbayan. Naririnig namin po kayo,” Marcos said.

(To our fellow Filipinos, we feel your concerns and apprehensions regarding the previous budget. I share your desire to ensure that every peso of taxes goes to the right projects and to the real needs of our people. We hear you.)

“Sa National Budget ng 2026, malinaw ang direksyon ng inyong pamahalaan: magiging mas masinop, mas maingat, mas responsable kami sa paggastos ng pondo ng bayan. Ang bawat programa at proyekto ay dadaan sa masusing pagsusuri upang masiguro na ito ay may malinaw na benepisyo sa mamamayan—lalo na sa sektor na higit na nangangailangan. Magtatrabaho ang administrasyong ito upang mapabuti ang sistema, mapalakas ang pananagutan, at matuldukan ang katiwalian,” he added.

(In the 2026 National Budget, the direction of your government is clear: we will be more prudent, more careful, and more responsible in spending public funds. Every program and project will undergo thorough evaluation to ensure it delivers clear benefits to the people—especially to sectors that need it most. This administration will work to improve systems, strengthen accountability, and put an end to corruption.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)