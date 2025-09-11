Marcos issues EO creating Independent Commission for Infrastructure

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday, September 11, 2025, issued an executive order (EO) creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which will look into anomalous government projects.

Under EO 94, the ICI is mandated to “on complaint or motu proprio, hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information, against all government officials and employees, and any other individual, involved in anomalies, irregularities, and misuse of funds in the planning, financing, and implementation of government flood control and other infrastructure projects nationwide.”

The commission’s top priority is the investigation of flood control and other infrastructure projects over the past 10 years.

Marcos vested the ICI the power to issue subpoena for attendance and production of documents vital to its investigation; and to conduct hearings, take testimony, and receive, gather, review, and evaluate evidence, reports, and information.

“Any government official or personnel who delays or refuses, without adequate cause, to comply with a subpoena issued by the ICI, or who, appearing before the ICI, refuses to take oath or affirmation, shall be subject to administrative disciplinary action, without prejudice to any criminal liability. Any private person who does the same shall be dealt with in accordance with law,” the EO read.

The ICI may also tap the Department of Justice for the admission of witnesses into the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program, as well as for the issuance of an immigration lookout bulletin order, a hold departure order, or other remedies to monitor or prohibit travel abroad, or to compel the return of any public official, employee or individual under investigation.

The body may also use, upon proper request or representation, related information and documents presented before the House of Representatives, the Senate and the courts.

It may also tap financial institutions and other government agencies to obtain books, records, contracts, bank statements, and other documents pertinent to its investigation as well as for the freezing or seizure of assets, funds, deposits, and properties reasonably believed to be connected to anomalous flood control and other infrastructure projects pending probe.

The ICI will be composed of a chairperson and two members with proven competence, integrity, probity, and independence.

They are required to provide monthly reports to the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary.

“The ICI shall likewise cause the publication of its accomplishments and such other relevant reports,” it added.

Marcos has ordered the Department of Budget and Management to immediately identify funding sources for the initial implementation of EO 94, subject to pertinent budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address, Marcos ordered an in-depth investigation into the irregularities in flood control projects across the country in light of the recent massive floods that submerged communities during the onslaught of the habagat (southwest monsoon) and a series of typhoons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)