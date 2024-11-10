Marcos issues EO for total Pogo, Internet Gaming Licenses ban

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order (EO) for the immediate ban of all offshore and internet gaming in the country.

Marcos issued EO 74 on Friday, November 8, 2024, reinforcing an unequivocal ban of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo), or Internet Gaming Licenses (IGL) operations in accordance with his pronouncement during the State of the Nation Address on July 22.

Cited in the EO is the study conducted by the Department of Finance (DOF) that shows that Pogo activities significantly outweigh the economic and social benefits derived from the Pogo industry because of the risks and negative consequences, such as increased crime rates, social instability, and exploitation of vulnerable people associated with them.

A report from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) also indicated Pogos have been identified as susceptible to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit financial activities, and therefore pose substantial threats to the integrity of the national financial system.

“The high reputational risks associated with Pogo/IGL operations deter foreign investment and tourism, undermining the efforts of the National Government in promoting the country as a safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination,” the EO stated.

“The State has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens, and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation,” it added.

All Pogos/IGLs and other offshore gaming operations and other offshore gaming-related/auxiliary/ancillary services with issued licenses, permits are expected to completely cease operations, including the winding up of their affairs, on December 31, 2024 or earlier.

Under the EO, a Technical Working Group on Employment Recovery and Reintegration will be created to address the impact of the foregoing ban on the affected sectors of the economy and ensure the reintegration of displaced Filipino workers.

It will include the provision of assistance and safety nets for displaced Filipino workers such as upskilling and reskilling programs.

Marcos issued directives to national government agencies in response to the immediate Pogo operations prohibition.

He ordered the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts against illegal Pogos/GLs and other offshore gaming operations and services.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) was instructed to assist the TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations in securing the cooperation of homeowners associations to ensure the non-proliferation of Pogo/IGL and other offshore gaming operations and services in subdivisions, condominiums and other real estate developments.

The Department of Tourism was tasked to monitor tourism establishments and facilities to ensure they are not utilized for Pogo/GL and other offshore gaming operations or services.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said there were still around 100 illegal Pogos operating in the country, mostly in the National Capital Region.

It said they also monitored the disintegration of Pogos, as it is now operating in smaller units, occupying residential areas to avoid being detected. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)