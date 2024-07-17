Marcos’ performance, trust ratings drop in June

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s performance and trust ratings dropped in June 2024 compared to the scores he got in March this year.

Results of the poll survey released by Pulse Asia on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, revealed that Marcos got a 53 percent performance rating in June, which is a two-point slide from his 55 percent in March.

He also got a trust rating of 52 percent from the 57 percent he obtained in March.

The performance rating of Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, rose from 67 percent to 69 percent, with a trust rating of 71 percent.

The poll also reported that a huge portion of Filipino adults are “undecided” if they are satisfied with the performance of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who got a 35 percent approval rating.

Newly installed Senate President Chiz Escudero, who only took the helm at the Senate last May 20, got a 69 percent trust rating.

Pulse Asia said the survey was conducted from June 17 to 24, 2024 with 2,400 adult respondents nationwide. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)