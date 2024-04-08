Marcos leads ceremonial energization of the Cebu-Negros-Panay sub-grids

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. led on Monday, April 8, 2024, the ceremonial energization of the Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) sub-grids which is seen to address the power supply problems in the island region.

In his speech during the ceremonial energization of the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230KV Backbone Project in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Marcos said the facility is expected to respond to the surging energy demands in the area and propel the socio-economic advancement in Western and Central Visayas considering its about 16 million population.

He noted that the two regions’ contribution to the Philippine economy in 2022 was at P2.24 trillion.

“By enhancing connectivity and stability in the transmission network through CNP, we are not only addressing immediate power challenges in the Negros and Panay but also laying the foundation for a more sustainable and robust energy for the entire country,” said Marcos.

“The timely completion of critical transmission projects in strategic locations is paramount to avoid power disruptions and ensure our continued development,” he added.

The chief executive also urged energy stakeholders and private generators to invest in the Negros and Panay energy infrastructure to meet the region’s long term-term power demands.

“While the CNP is a major step forward, I implore all stakeholders in the Visayas to strategically identify suitable locations and host new baseload generation plants, as well as renewable energy and energy storage systems. This will bolster energy sufficiency and sustainability in Negros and Panay Islands,” said Marcos.

“I encourage private generators to invest in the Negros and Panay sub-grids so that the region can meet its energy demands and ensure self-sufficiency in the long run,” he added.

The P67.9 billion CNP 230-kV Backbone Project of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is composed of CNP1, CNP2, CNP3, and Negros-Panay Interconnection Project Line 2 (NPIP L2).

It will allow the increased transfer capacity among Cebu, Negros, and Panay islands and the dispatch of excess capacities from Mindanao to meet the demand in the Visayas grid. It will also accommodate the development of new power plants in the Visayas grid.

The project involves the construction of a high-voltage transmission line and associated substations to connect the islands of Cebu, Negros, and Panay. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)