Marcos leads financial aid distribution in Palawan

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Palawan on Thursday, July 18, 2024, to distribute cash aid to around 10,000 beneficiaries under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk (PAFF) program.

The program aims to reinforce ongoing government efforts to support Filipino communities recovering from the El Niño crisis.

The President also distributed agri-fishery assistance packages, including farm machinery, fishing equipment, seedlings, fertilizers, and financial support, as part of the Department of Agriculture's (DA) commitment to strengthening the country's agriculture sector.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who has been designated as caretaker of Palawan's two districts, accompanied Marcos. The distribution of the assistance was held at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Palawan Representative Jose Alvarez and local officials, including Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco Jr., and Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron, were present at the event.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) also participated in the event. (Elianah Ursal, UP Cebu intern)