Marcos leads inauguration of Jalaur River Multipurpose Project

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project-Stage 2 in Iloilo, the largest water reservoir project outside of Luzon.

The inauguration took place more than 40 years after the completion of its first stage in 1982, during the time of late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos said the project has three key components: irrigation development, environmental and watershed management, and institutional development.

The P20-billion worth project,which spans over 80 kilometers with a service area of 31,840 hectares, is expected to benefit around 25,000 farmers.

The water from the high dam's reservoir can also be utilized to supply the commercial and industrial bulk water requirements of Iloilo City and nearby municipalities.

It is also expected to generate 6.6 megawatts of hydroelectric power, which will help supplement the power supply on the Island of Panay.

"This should boost further development in the agricultural sector, as well as the local economy of the entire region. In fact, it is estimated to help increase annual rice production in Region 6 by 160,000 metric tons, which is almost 20 percent of the region's annual rice requirement," Marcos said.

"Additionally, it is also proposed to develop inland fishery, floating solar energy systems, and eco-cultural tourism in the near future," he added.

Marcos reiterated his administration's commitment to develop the country's water resources.

"In Bagong Pilipinas, we are strategically harnessing our finite resources, especially water. We are also wisely investing our limited funds in projects that would bring optimal development for the most number of beneficiaries in the most efficient manner," he said.

"Our water development projects would not just bring irrigation or potable water to our people but will also help address flooding, produce food, generate electricity, and develop tourism activities," he added.

As of June 2024, the JRMP II has an overall accomplishment rate of 75.51 percent, with three dams fully completed and 49.05 kilometers of line canal constructed.

The project is targeted to be completed and operational by the end of 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)