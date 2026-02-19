Marcos leads mass oath-taking for teachers, reaffirms education support

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, his administration’s commitment to continue to support the education sector, especially efforts and key support programs for teachers.

As he led the mass oath-taking ceremony of newly promoted teachers and school heads from the Bulacan and Pampanga cluster under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system in San Jose del Monte City, Marcos recognized the sacrifices of teachers and their vital role for the country’s future.

“I have always believed that the true measure of a nation’s progress is the kind of future that we prepare for our youth. Policies and programs set the direction, but it is through you -- our teachers -- that these aspirations take root and grow,” he said.

Marcos earlier led mass oath-takings for teachers in Ilocos Norte and the National Capital Region under the ECP framework.

The President acknowledged that many educators had previously lost hope of promotion due to heavy workloads and limited plantilla positions.

“Hindi ako papayag na hindi masuklian ang inyong sakripisyo. Kaya, gumagawa tayo ng mga hakbang upang marami pang guro ang tumaas ang posisyon, at kagaya ng aking ipinangako, walang sinuman na teacher ang magre-retire na Teacher I,” he said.

(I will not allow your sacrifices to go unrewarded. That is why we are taking steps to ensure that more teachers are promoted, and as I promised, no teacher will retire as a Teacher I.)

Marcos emphasized that education remains a top priority of his administration, noting the more than P1.34 trillion budget allocation for the sector for 2026, which is equivalent to over four percent of the national economy.

He also touted the key support programs for teachers, including the rollout of the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap) Caravan, which brings free medical services such as laboratory tests, consultations, medicines, and vital signs monitoring directly to educators.

In addition, Marcos said the Service Recognition Incentive for the previous year had been disbursed, with an additional P7.372 billion allocated to ensure all qualified teachers receive benefits.

He also cited the release of the P10,000 teaching allowance for School Year 2025–2026 and the P7,000 medical allowance beginning in 2025.

“Kahit ilang laptop, Artificial Intelligence, o ano pang teknolohiya ang gamitin natin, wala pa ring papalit sa pagmamahal, sa malasakit, at sa alaga ng ating mga guro sa inyong mga estudyante,” said Marcos.

(No matter how many laptops, artificial intelligence, or other technologies we use, nothing can replace the love, care, and guidance that our teachers give to their students.)

“That is why our responsibility as a government is to stand beside you, making your profession more sustainable, more dignified, and more rewarding,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)