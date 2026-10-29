Marcos leads NLEX C-5 Northlink section opening

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday led the opening of a new North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) segment aimed at improving mobility between Quezon City and Valenzuela City.

Marcos inaugurated the NLEX-C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 Section 1A, ahead of the anticipated Undas traffic surge.

Speaking to reporters, Marcos announced that the newly opened segment will be toll-free until the end of the year.

“Ang ginagawa natin sa ibang lugar, sa ibang mga daanan, lahat iyan na bagong bukas, kaya pa naman, pinagbibigyan tayo, libre ang pagdaan dito ngayon hanggang (What we’re doing in other areas, on other roads, is that all of those that have recently opened are still being allowed to operate toll-free for now. We’ve been given some leeway, so passage here is free until) the end of the year,” Marcos said.

The two-kilometer section of Segment 8.2 connects Quirino Highway in Quezon City to NLEX Mindanao Toll Plaza in Valenzuela City, cutting travel time from 40 minutes to only five minutes.

The new segment will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, accommodating all vehicle classes and serving approximately 11,000 vehicles daily.

It will provide motorists traveling from Quirino Highway with direct access to the NLEX Connector, offering a convenient alternative route to Manila, the University Belt, and nearby cities while reducing reliance on EDSA.

Those heading north can use the new section to reach the NLEX Mindanao Toll Plaza and access the NLEX mainline toward Central with connections to the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) for onward travel to Northern Luzon.

The new segment will provide an additional route option for motorists traveling between Quezon City and these destinations.

The new section will facilitate the movement of people and goods, and support transport logistics and economic activity.

Section 1A is part of the 11.3-kilometer NLEX-C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 project, which extends from Mindanao Avenue to C5/C.P. Garcia near Katipunan Avenue.

Once completed, the project will further improve connectivity between northern and southern Luzon via the eastern side of Metro Manila.

The NLEX-C5 Northlink is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) serving as government grantor and NLEX Corporation, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), acting as the private concessionaire.

Marcos was joined by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez, MPTC chairperson Manuel Pangilinan, MPTC president and CEO Gilbert Santa Maria, NLEX Corporation president and general manager Luis Reñon, and TRB executive director Jayart Tugade.

During the event, Marcos also inspected the ongoing construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1 and was briefed on the project’s progress. (Ruth Abbey Carlos/PNA)