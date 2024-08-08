Marcos-led PFP signs alliance with Nacionalista Party

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) has entered into an alliance with one of the country’s oldest political parties, the Nacionalista Party (NP), in abid to “better orchestrate the collective priorities and plans for the nation.”

Marcos and former senate president Manny Villar, who chairs the NP, witnessed the alliance signing held in Taguig City on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

In his speech, Marcos said the partnership will broaden the grand coalition working under his administration’s banner of Bagong Pilipinas, noting that forming a strong united front with leaders having the same ideology and convictions would help improve the lives of the Filipinos.

“So, I am very, very happy to have — that we are today formalizing that alliance and that alliance now has formed the largest political bloc in the Philippines. And that political bloc… Kung saan man tayo nanggaling ay tayo’y nagkita-kita dahil sa pagkakasunduan natin na ang kailangan ng Pilipinas — ang kailangan natin gawin para pagandahin ang Pilipinas, para pagandahin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, ang kailangan natin gawin ay sama-sama tayo,” Marcos said.

(Wherever we come from, we met because of our agreement that what the Philippines needs — what we need to do to improve the Philippines, to improve the lives of every Filipino — is for us to work together.)

“And to say that we will — we came into office and when we leave office, that we leave the Philippines a better country and we leave the Filipinos in a better condition than we found them, when we first came into office…That is the aspiration. That is the dream. And it can only be achieved through a unified effort by everyone and there is nothing more than we can do but to continue to work for that dream,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)