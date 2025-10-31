Marcos, Lee eye bringing PH-S. Korea partnership to ‘another level’

GYEONGJU, South Korea – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Friday vowed to further strengthen the Philippines-Korea relationship, reaffirming deep historical ties and a shared commitment to defense, trade and regional security during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting here.

Lee opened the talks with a heartfelt tribute to the Philippines’ role in the Korean War, saying Seoul would “never forget” the sacrifices of Filipino soldiers.

“When we were in a national crisis, the Philippines sent its military to aid us,” Lee said via translator.

“The people of Korea will never forget the contributions and sacrifices made by the Philippines. Our two countries have maintained a very close relationship of cooperation and support, and I hope that through your visit, we will be able to take that to another level,” he added.

Marcos is set to visit the UN Memorial Cemetery on Sunday to honor Filipino soldiers who died in the Korean War.

Marcos, in his response, expressed “deep gratitude” for the enduring friendship between the two nations and underscored the steady progress of their strategic partnership.

“From fighting side-by-side during the war to providing assistance in times of calamities and protecting the rights and welfare of our nationals — we have reached several milestones,” Marcos said.

“One of which was the bilateral free trade agreement, and also our cooperation in areas of defense and security.”

The Philippine leader said he sees “real opportunities” to advance a rules-based, stable Indo-Pacific when the country assumes the ASEAN chairship in 2026.

“Next year, the Philippines will chair the ASEAN summits, and I see a real opportunity for us to promote a rules-based order, a more secure and more prosperous region,” Marcos said, inviting Lee to visit Manila “in the near future.”

Lee welcomed the invitation, saying he “fully agrees” and will “try to visit the Philippines.”

South Korea remains one of the Philippines’ top trading partners and a key defense ally, supplying naval vessels and fighter jets while investing heavily in energy, transport and digital infrastructure.

The two countries formally elevated their ties to a “strategic partnership” last year. (PNA)