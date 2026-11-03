Marcos lets schools decide on F2F class, work suspensions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order (EO) allowing schools to suspend or resume face-to-face (F2F) classes depending on their independent safety risk assessments during calamities and other hazardous conditions.

EO 130, signed on October 28 but published only on November 3, establishes a framework for the suspension and resumption of classes and activities, as well as onsite work, in educational institutions and learning centers.

It gives an educational institution or learning center, through its duly authorized official, the authority to declare a granular suspension in cases where there is an actual or imminent threat to the safety, health, or welfare of learners and personnel, in the absence of an applicable automatic suspension or localized suspension declared by the concerned local government unit.

“The power to suspend includes the authority to postpone, cancel, or temporarily discontinue in-person classes and activities, and onsite work, in whole or in part, as may be necessary to protect the safety and welfare of learners and personnel," the EO said.

"The power to resume includes the authority to reinstate in-person classes and activities, and onsite work, and to correspondingly lift the alternative work arrangements implemented during the period of suspension, upon determination, based on the applicable safety assessment, that conditions are safe for the return of learners and personnel,” it added.

The EO, however, reiterated that the suspension of in-person classes should not automatically equate to the suspension of learning.

“Educational institutions and learning centers shall, whenever feasible and appropriate, implement learning continuity measures consistent with the policies of the ECCD (Early Childhood Care and Development) Council, DepEd (Department of Education), Ched (Commission on Higher Education), Tesda (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority), and other agencies operating or supervising specialized educational institutions and learning centers, to ensure that learning continues despite the suspension of in-person classes,” the EO read.

“The specific learning continuity measures, delivery modalities, institutional planning requirements, funding considerations, and the grounds or criteria for the implementation of alternative learning continuity measures shall be prescribed in the guidelines issued pursuant to this Order,” it added.

The DepEd earlier said that if local temperatures reach 42 degrees Celsius amid the strong El Niño, a school may suspend both in-person and online classes upon coordination with the concerned local government unit. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)