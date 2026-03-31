Marcos mulls meeting with Iran amid oil crisis

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is looking into having high-level discussions with Iran for the safe passage of Philippine-bound vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure energy stability in the country.

In a press conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said during the meeting of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (Uplift) committee on Monday, March 30, Marcos instructed Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro to make arrangements related to the matter.

“At ayon kay Secretary Tess Lazaro ng DFA, makikipag-usap siya sa ambassador ng Iran, most probably ay tomorrow. Kung hindi man magkakaroon ng tomorrow, by next week,” Castro said.

(According to Secretary Tess Lazaro of the Department of Foreign Affairs, she will speak with the ambassador of Iran, most likely tomorrow. If that does not happen tomorrow, it will be by next week. )

The Strait of Hormuz, which is a major route for crude oil tankers, is currently under Iranian control amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Any closure or significant disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has an immediate impact on global oil markets, which may result in price hikes.

Amid the looming global oil crisis, Marcos said the Philippine government continues to seek other sources of petroleum products worldwide, particularly from non-traditional sources.

Among the possible sources being floated under a government-to-government oil procurement are Russia, Indonesia, and India.

Marcos assured, however, that the Philippines has sufficient oil supply until June 30.

The Department of Energy said the Philippines has received its first shipment of 22,578,000 million liters or 142,000 barrels of diesel imported under the agency’s Emergency Energy Security Program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)