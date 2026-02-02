Marcos mulls review of policies to hasten government transactions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Sunday, February 1, 2026, called for faster modernization and digitalization of government systems, saying public services should make life easier for Filipinos and not add to their burden.

In his latest BBM Vlog, Marcos stressed that outdated policies and slow government processes must be reviewed and reformed to improve service delivery, ease of doing business, and everyday transactions.

“Kailangan padaliin ang pamumuhay ng Pilipino. Dahil ang sistema ay kailangang nagdadala ng ginhawa sa tao, hindi sakit ng ulo,” the President said.

(The Filipino way of life needs to be made easier. Because the system should bring comfort to the people, not headaches.)

He urged the public to take part in governance by sharing policy suggestions that address long-standing and emerging concerns, noting that many existing rules no longer respond to present realities.

“Dito sa ating bansa, marami pang polisiya ang kailangan nating baguhin at rebisahin. Nakikita natin sa balita at naririnig natin ang mga kababayan natin, ang kanilang mga reklamo,” Marcos said.

(Here in our country, there are still many policies that we need to change and revise. We see this in the news and hear it from our fellow citizens—their complaints.)

The President said effective policies are those that are clear, enforceable, and directly improve daily life—whether in promoting discipline, protecting public health, or streamlining government services.

Drawing from international examples, Marcos pointed to discipline-oriented policies that help build orderly and responsible societies, as well as labor and health measures that boost productivity, reduce burnout, and improve overall well-being.

“Maganda lahat ‘yan. ‘Yang sa road courtesy, kailangan natin ‘yan. Pati ‘yung sa kalusugan, kailangan din natin ‘yan. Pero ang tingin ko, kailangan nating tutukan ang mga lumang polisiya na nagpapabagal at nagpapahirap sa mga government transaction, sa ease of doing business, ‘ika nga,” he said.

(All of those are good. Road courtesy—we need that. Health-related measures—we need those too. But I think we need to focus on outdated policies that slow down and complicate government transactions, the so-called ease of doing business.)

Among the outdated practices cited by the President were requiring an ID to obtain another ID, repeatedly filling out forms with the same information, and requiring physical appearance for transactions that can be done digitally.

Marcos said these long-standing inefficiencies have clear solutions, including the wider use of the eGovPH app and the full digitalization of government systems.

He also cited recent policy improvements, such as the Land Transportation Office’s suspension of physical driver’s license confiscation and recognition of digital licenses; the use of Beep cards in LRT and MRT systems granting 50-percent discounts to students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities; Sunday family promos in LRT and MRT lines; the expansion of the zero-billing policy to cover the middle class; and free Wi-Fi in LRT and MRT stations.

The President emphasized that the success of these reforms depends on public cooperation and participation.

“Ang mga polisiya ay kultura na isinusulat bilang batas. Ipaalam ninyo sa amin sa comment section kung may mga mungkahi kayong polisiya na makakatulong solusyonan ang marami nating problema. Aabangan namin ang mga suggestion ninyo,” Marcos said.

(Policies are culture written into law. Let us know in the comment section if you have policy suggestions that could help address many of our problems. We look forward to your suggestions.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)