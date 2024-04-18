Marcos named among Time Magazine's 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2024'

THE Time Magazine has named President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as part of "The Most Influential People of 2024" list, saying that "by trying to repair his family name," the son and namesake of the late dictator "may reshape his country too."

The magazine's annual list also includes famous Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, creator of beloved animated films such as "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away," and "Whisper of the Heart." Other influential people in the list are American businessman Mark Cuban, the current minority owner of basketball team Dallas Mavericks; Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; and William Lai, the incoming president of Taiwan who is not pro-Beijing.

As for Marcos, the Time Magazine mentioned that his father "dictator father plundered billions of dollars from state coffers and stood accused of grievous human-rights violations until his ouster in 1986."

"Bongbong’s rise to the Philippine presidency in 2022 was owed to whitewashing this family legacy through clever manipulation of social media," it said.

"Yet Bongbong’s desire to rehabilitate the Marcos name has resulted in other shifts. He brought technocrats back into government, steadied the post-­pandemic economy, and elevated the Philippines on the world stage," it added.

Time also noted the President's "steadfast" stance against the aggressive China.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement on the President's inclusion in the Time Magazine influential people list. (KAL)