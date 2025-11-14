Marcos names DFA chief as ASEAN chair’s special envoy on Myanmar

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday announced the appointment of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro as the Philippines’ Special Envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chair on Myanmar.

Marcos made the announcement during the launch of the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 chairship at Foro de Intramuros in the city of Manila.

“We are confident that she shall bring a constructive, principled, and inclusive approach to supporting the people of Myanmar, guided by her mandate and the Five-Point Consensus, as we work together towards peace, stability, and reconciliation,” Marcos said.

“Secretary Tess, you better get this done. I already made a promise to everyone,” he added, underscoring the need to champion peace and stability in Southeast Asia through dialogue, adherence to international law, and enhanced cooperation on traditional and non-traditional security issues.

Marcos expressed confidence that through cooperation and understanding, ASEAN can further strengthen its role as “a force for peace and progress in the global community.”

Lazaro’s concurrent role is part of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, which includes an immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of an ASEAN Special Envoy, the provision of humanitarian, and engagement with all concerned parties.

Myanmar’s political crisis since the February 2021 military coup has presented a serious challenge to ASEAN’s ability to mediate conflicts and uphold regional stability.

The ASEAN Special Envoy role is envisioned as a diplomatic mechanism to facilitate dialogue and humanitarian assistance under the Five-Point Consensus. (PNA)