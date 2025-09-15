Marcos names ex-CA justice Andres Reyes as ICI chair

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed former Supreme Court associate justice Andres Reyes Jr. as the chairperson of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which was tasked to look into corruption involving anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference on Monday, September 15, 2025, Marcos vouched for the integrity, expertise, honesty and fairness of Reyes, who served as the Court of Appeals presiding justice from 2010 to 2017.

“He has a very good record of honesty and fairness and a good record of being able to find justice for those who have been victimized,” he said.

On Saturday, September 13, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said forming part as ICI members are former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Rogelio L. Singson and SGV and Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana A. Fajardo.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong was also named as special adviser who will act as an investigator of the ICI.

Marcos said the commission has vowed to “move very quickly” and to complete its investigation as soon as possible, which will also be beneficial in “fixing the system” in government.

“I was very encouraged because in my meetings with justice Andy yesterday, sabi niya this has to be… we have to make it nothing less than a turning point in the conduct of governance in the Philippines. We have to make a change and it is fundamental change in the way we do business,” he said.

“We have to find out how this happened and what are the changes we need to make, so that we make this into an inflection point in terms of how government does it business and to make sure that the funds that belong to the people are well spent and properly spent to the advantage of all of us the economy and those who are in danger areas,” he added.

Marcos ordered the creation of the ICI following his order for an intensive conduct of investigation on the anomalous government flood control projects in light of massive flooding in communities during the onslaught of the series of storms across the country.

The President reiterated that the ICI will serve as an independent body and will not meddle with the ongoing congressional inquiries on the matter.

He assured that there will be no sacred cows in the ICI investigation.

Earlier, Marcos’ cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez was implicated by a contractor couple for alleged receipt of kickbacks on flood control projects.

Romualdez has vehemently denied involvement in corruption related to flood control funds. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)