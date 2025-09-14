Marcos names ICI members, investigator

Marcos vouched for Singson’s expertise over his decades of direct experience in both the planning and execution of major government infrastructure projects, having served as the head of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) from 1998 to 2002, as well as the DPWH from 2010 to 2016, under the administration of President Benigno Aquino III.

Castro said Singson led one of the most significant reform efforts in the DPWH history, introducing systems to promote transparency, eliminate ghost projects, and ensure proper use of public funds.

“His technical understanding of how projects are designed, procured, and implemented will be essential to this commission’s work,” she added.

Fajardo, the country managing partner of SGV and Co., the Philippines’ largest professional services firm, has over three decades of experience in auditing internal controls and risk management.

Castro said her vast expertise includes identifying weaknesses in the financial system and operational processes, helping organizations detect fraud, strengthen governance and build more accountable institutions.

“Her technical insight and financial acumen are critical in following the trail of public funds and determining where leakages and irregularities may have occurred,” Castro added.

Marcos recognized Magalong over his handling of sensitive, high-impact investigations and helped lead institutional reforms in law enforcement, having served as deputy director general of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and former director of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Among the highly-sensitive cases he investigated during his career at the PNP was the Mamasapano incident, a high-profile event where 44 Special Action Force commandos died during a police operation.

He led the formation of the "Mayor for Good Governance," a manifesto involving local chief executives committing to transparency, accountability, efficiency, integrity, and citizen-focused leadership.

“His (Magalong) experience in leading difficult investigations, uncovering internal wrongdoing, and enforcing compliance makes him a strong asset to this commission,” Castro said.

Castro said Marcos himself will announce the ICI chairman in the coming days.

She said Marcos ordered the ICI to immediately begin investigating anomalous flood control and related projects from the past 10 years, with high hopes that the probe will be completed within a few months.

“Wala pong masasabi agad na timeline. Ang pinaka-timeline dito ay mas agaran o mas mabilisang pagtatrabaho. At mas mainam po matapos po ito sa loob lamang ng ilang buwan,” Castro said.

(There is no definite timeline that can be given right away. The main timeline here is working more urgently and quickly. And it would be best if this could be completed within just a few months.)

“Pero sabi nga po natin, sa dami po ng records na dapat aralin ay bigyan po natin ng pagkakataon ang ICI na aralin lahat ang mga dokumento para po kapag po may sinampahang kaso ay kumpleto naman po ang mga dokumento,” she added.

(But as we have said, given the large number of records that need to be reviewed, let us give the ICI the opportunity to study all the documents so that when cases are filed, the documents will be complete.)

The ICI was given the authority by Marcos to issue subpoenas and recommend the filing of appropriate cases before the Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, Civil Service Commission, and other competent bodies, as well as propose corrective measures to ensure transparency and accountability in infrastructure programs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)