Marcos: Nearly P25B in flood control corruption assets recovered, frozen

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday, July 27, 2026, that the government's intensified crackdown on corruption in flood control projects has resulted in the recovery, freezing, or preservation of nearly P25 billion worth of assets, as investigations continue against contractors, public officials, and lawmakers allegedly involved in irregularities.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos said that of the so far recovered, frozen, or preserved assets valued at nearly P25 billion, more than P800 million have already been returned to the National Treasury.

“Isang taon na ang nakalipas mula noong huli akong tumayo rito, upang ilantad ang katiwalian na nadiskubre namin sa mga flood control projects… Gaya ng aking ipinangako sa inyo, nagsagawa tayo ng malawakan at mala-limang imbestigasyon, na walang pagkiling kahit kanino man. Masusi nating sinuri, at sinundan kung saan tayo itinuro ng ebidensya. Lahat ng kailangang gawin ay ginawa natin upang matunton ang puno’t dulo,” he added.

(One year has passed since I last stood here to expose the corruption we discovered in flood control projects. As I promised you, we conducted a wide-ranging and in-depth investigation, without bias against anyone. We carefully examined the evidence and followed wherever it led us. We did everything necessary to trace the root and full extent of the issue.)