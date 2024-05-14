Marcos negative for cocaine use in 2021

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested negative for cocaine use in November 2021, a drug analyst from the St. Luke's Medical Center-Global City said on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Drug analyst Geresza Reyes and drug testing laboratory head Dr. Cecilia Lim, who both signed Marcos’ cocaine test result, testified during the resumption of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs inquiry into the alleged leak of confidential information from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Lim said the result was out after two minutes and 54 seconds after the test was conducted.

“‘Yung two minutes and 54 seconds, kaya po talaga ng drug testing kit. Mabilis pong lumabas ‘yung resulta. ‘Yung sinasabi nila na five minutes, ‘yun ang maximum time na ina-allow namin na lumabas ‘yung line ng drug test. Kapag lumabas ang linya, hindi na mawawala ‘yun, negative na kayo,” she said.

(The two minutes and 54 seconds, that's what the drug testing kit can do. The results came out quickly. They say five minutes, that's the maximum time we allow for the drug test line to come out. When the line comes out, it will not disappear, you are negative.)

The doctor said Marcos was specifically tested for cocaine alone and no other types of prohibited drugs.

“‘Yun po ‘yung hiningi niya…nu'ng pasyente…si Marcos po,” she added.

(That's what he asked for...the patient...Marcos.)

Committee chairperson Ronald dela Rosa raised an eyebrow as he sought clarity on why Marcos was only tested for cocaine.

“Lahat ng tao dito sa Pilipinas, magpa-drug test, hindi naman nagtatanong na i-test niyo ko sa cocaine, i-test niyo ko sa shabu, i-test niyo ko sa marijuana. Wala. Pupunta ako sa inyo, magpa-drug test para ‘pag negative, dadalhin ko ‘yung dokumento, mag-a-apply ako ng trabaho,” he said.

(Everyone here in the Philippines who take a drug test, they don't ask that you test me for cocaine, test me for shabu, test me for marijuana. I will come to you, take a drug test; if it is negative, I will bring the document, I will apply for a job.)

Marcos, who was then a presidential aspirant, took the test in 2021 after then President Rodrigo Duterte said that one aspiring president was into using cocaine.

The result was submitted to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the PDEA.

A former PDEA agent, Jonathan Morales, earlier said that the leaked PDEA documents that showed an Authority to Operate and a Pre-Operation Report, both dated March 11, 2012, which link several personalities, including Marcos and actress Maricel Soriano, on illegal drugs, is legitimate.

He said he was the one who processed it and interviewed the informant who even showed photos of the said personalities.

Morales said the operation in 2012, however, did not push through after it was prevented by former PDEA deputy director general Carlos Gadapan on the orders of former Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr.

The panel invited Ochoa but he failed to appear after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“We will be giving Atty. Paquito Ochoa one week to recover from Covid. We already sent him two invitation letters. By this time, we will issue a subpoena for his attendance before this committee. Kung hindi siya mag-attend, baka warrant of arrest will be issued by the Senate kung hindi siya magpakita (If he will not appear, the Senate might issue a warrant for his arrest),” said Dela Rosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)