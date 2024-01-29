Marcos ‘never’ been included in PDEA watch list

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) clarified on Monday, January 29, 2024, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not in its watch list.

This was contrary to the statement of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who claimed that when we he was still the mayor of Davao City, Marcos was in the PDEA’s watchlist.

PDEA said Marcos’ name has never appeared on its National Drug Information System or NDIS, an intelligence database of all drug personalities with inputs from its every counterparts in both law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

“From its inception in 2002 and up to the present, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was never in our NDIS,” it said in a statement. (EHP)