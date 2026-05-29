Marcos: No legal pressure targeting Senate majority bloc

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday denied claims that the administration is targeting the Senate majority bloc by coordinated legal actions, saying ongoing investigations are linked to reported irregularities.

The statement came after Senator Imee Marcos claimed that all 14 members of the Senate minority bloc are being subjected to case buildups, a move she described as an attempt to weaken the group through legal pressure.

In a media interview in Tokyo, Japan before departing for Manila, Marcos said the cases under review stemmed from the findings of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and other investigative bodies.

“Hindi ko alam kung paano napunta na sinasabi kayong majority ngayon ang tina-target. Dahil kung tutusin ninyo, hindi sila ang majority noon (I don’t know why they are saying that the majority is being targeted. Because if you look at it, they were not the majority before),” Marcos said.

“So, that does not apply. It was because of the allegations that were made and the investigations that were conducted upon learning of those allegations, kung sino man (whoever they may be).”

He said the case buildup is based on evidence and sworn statements presented during hearings, not on Senate groupings or political considerations.

“It has nothing to do with (Senate) alignments,” the President said.

Marcos added that accountability processes will proceed through proper legal channels.

He said the truth will come out if public officials did nothing wrong.

“At ang pinakamaganda, kung talagang may kaso, kung sila ba naman ay walang ginawang mali, ay lalabas naman ‘yan sa pagsusuri ng paghusga (And the best part is, if there really is a case, and if they did nothing wrong, that will come out in the review and judgment process),” Marcos said. (PNA)