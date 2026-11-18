President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the Philippines and the United States would not discuss the controversial Pax Silica initiative during President Donald Trump’s visit to Manila.

“There is no signing. Not on this trip. We are not covering that on this trip,” Marcos told reporters in a chance interview at Malacañang ahead of his closed-door bilateral meeting with Trump on Wednesday.

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative aimed at securing supply chains for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical minerals, and other advanced technologies.

The Philippines joined the initiative in April 2026 as its 13th signatory. Under the partnership, Manila and Washington DC announced plans to establish an industrial hub within the Luzon Economic Corridor, envisioned as an AI-focused manufacturing and investment zone.

The proposed development in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, is expected to support manufacturing and supply chains for semiconductors and other strategic technologies. The government has cited its potential to attract investments and generate jobs.

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from farmers, indigenous communities, and other groups concerned about land rights, displacement, livelihoods, and the potential impact on local resources.

The government has assured that the project would be located in designated buildable areas to avoid affecting farmers and Indigenous communities.

Trump's visit also drew protests in Manila, with demonstrators opposing the initiative and calling for the protection of local communities and resources.

The American leader is in Manila for a two-day state visit to take part in the ASEAN-US Special Summit, meet with the Quad leaders, and hold bilateral talks with Marcos. He arrived late Tuesday afternoon. (PNA)