Marcos not in favor of remote voting for senators

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not in favor of amending Senate rules to allow lawmakers to cast their votes online.

“I disagree with that. I understand that we had to do it during Covid because there was a health risk. But I do not see any particularly good reason for us to allow it now,” Marcos said in a press conference on Friday, May 29, 2026, on the sidelines of his state visit to Japan.

“It seems to only be applicable to Senator Bato (dela Rosa), para makaboto si Senator Bato dahil nagtatago siya,” he added.

Marcos said Dela Rosa should not be given the chance to vote remotely considering he is a fugitive of justice.

“Kung he's willing to take the risk like he did the last time, eh ibang usapan ‘yun. Basta’t nandiyan siya,” the President added.

The proposal to amend Rule 14 of the Senate Rules so a senator could, for “justifiable reasons,” participate through teleconference, videoconference, or other electronic means was introduced by Senator Rodante Marcoleta in the plenary on May 26.

This triggered a debate among the majority and minority senators who firmly objected to what they described as a rushed or “railroaded” amendment.

Several minority senators staged a walkout during the plenary debate, which eventually caused the session to lose quorum.

The proposal has become politically controversial because many lawmakers and observers believe it is closely tied to the situation of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa’s remote participation is seen politically important in close votes, including leadership struggles or impeachment proceedings.

The Senate has 24 members, which means 13 votes are needed for a quorum and for many crucial votes.

Dela Rosa made a surprise comeback in the Senate on May 11, a reappearance that was crucial for the election of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President, ousting Senator Vicente Sotto III.

Many critics also suspect the timing is linked to the anticipated impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Dela Rosa is a staunch supporter of the Dutertes and his continued participation could influence impeachment-related votes or procedural motions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)