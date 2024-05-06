Marcos not in favor of using water cannon to counter China aggression

“No. We are, what we are doing is defending our sovereign rights and our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. And we have no intention of attacking anyone with water cannons or any other such offensive…I would have to call them weapons dahil nakaka-damage na,” he said.

“All we do is pagka-nangyayari wina-water cannon ‘yung mga barko natin ay nagpapadala tayo ng démarche, nagpapadala tayo ng sulat sa China and the other stakeholders. We will not follow the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese vessels down that road because it is not the mission of Navy, our Coast Guard to start, or to increase tensions. Their mission is precisely the opposite, it’s to lower tensions,” he added.

On April 29, during a mission that aims to distribute fuel and food supplies to Filipino fishermen in BDM the Philippine vessels from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the PCG, China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels intervened by using “potentially deadly” jet stream water cannons against the Philippine ships.