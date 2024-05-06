Marcos not in favor of using water cannon to counter China aggression

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, May 6, 2024, that he is not in favor of suggestions for the Philippines to also use water cannons in response to the aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).
In an ambush interview on the sidelines of the Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) Day in Pasay City, Marcos said equipping the Philippine vessels with water cannons similar to how the China Coast Guard (CCG) is doing against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in the WPS will contradict the mission of the Philippine troops, which is to continue to lower tension in the disputed territorial waters.
“No. We are, what we are doing is defending our sovereign rights and our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. And we have no intention of attacking anyone with water cannons or any other such offensive…I would have to call them weapons dahil nakaka-damage na,” he said.
“All we do is pagka-nangyayari wina-water cannon ‘yung mga barko natin ay nagpapadala tayo ng démarche, nagpapadala tayo ng sulat sa China and the other stakeholders. We will not follow the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese vessels down that road because it is not the mission of Navy, our Coast Guard to start, or to increase tensions. Their mission is precisely the opposite, it’s to lower tensions,” he added.
On April 29, during a mission that aims to distribute fuel and food supplies to Filipino fishermen in BDM the Philippine vessels from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the PCG, China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels intervened by using “potentially deadly” jet stream water cannons against the Philippine ships.
The Philippines has filed several protests against China over the harassment of Filipino vessels in the WP,S including several incidents where they used water cannons against Philippine vessels.
Following the recent incident, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and Senator Robin Padilla proposed the use of water cannons to counter China’s attacks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)