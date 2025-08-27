Marcos offering Torre new gov’t post, Palace confirms

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is offering a new government post to former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III following his sudden relief from the top police post, Malacañang confirmed Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press officer Claire Castro told reporters the position has yet to be disclosed pending Torre’s confirmation.

“Hindi pa po natin maisisiwalat ang detalye patungkol po dito pero confirmed po na may inaalok pong posisyon (We cannot reveal details yet but it is confirmed that a position is being offered),” Castro said in a press briefing at the Palace.

Torre’s removal came after what was described as “irreconcilable issues” with the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

“Maliwanag naman po siguro ang pagkakasabi ni (Interior and Local Government) Secretary Jonvic Remulla kahapon at mayroong mga issues na hindi napagkasunduan at we just have to respect the wisdom of the President on this matter (As Secretary Jonvic Remulla said yesterday, there were issues that were not settled and we just have to respect the wisdom of the President on this matter),” Castro said.

The Palace official also downplayed speculation of a messy transition, noting that Torre accepted the President’s decision.

“Nagkausap naman po sila at alam po natin na naiintindihan ni General Torre kung ano iyon naganap at nirirespeto rin po niya kung ano po iyong naging desisyon ng Pangulo (They spoke, and we know Gen. Torre understands what happened and respects the President’s decision),” Castro said.

Torre, who assumed the PNP leadership in June, oversaw high-profile operations including the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte and Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Castro declined to confirm whether the position being offered is a Cabinet portfolio.

“Ibibigay po ang detalye kapag po naayos na po at nabigay na po ang pagsang-ayon ni Gen. Torre (Details will be disclosed once everything is finalized and Gen. Torre agrees),” she said. (PNA)