Marcos OKs sacking of BI Commissioner Tansingco

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved the recommendation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to relieve Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco due to irregularities in the agency.

Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez confirmed Marcos’ decision in a message to Palace reporters Monday.

In a television interview, Remulla said he had completely lost trust and confidence in Tansingco due to irregularities in the BI, including the sneaky escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and the supposed issuance of visas to fake corporations.

According to Remulla, he had raised concerns with Tansingco regarding allegations that working visas were being issued to fake corporations to bring in illegal gambling workers to the country.

However, the Justice chief said Tansingco “never did anything” about the report.

Tansingco attended the Senate hearing on Monday but said he has not been officially informed yet about his relief.

Guo, who is facing complaints over her supposed involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, reportedly used a Philippine passport when she left Manila on July 18 via Batik Air and landed on the same day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Three days later, Guo boarded a Jetstar Asia Airways flight and landed in Singapore, before taking a ferry going to Riau, Indonesia.

She was arrested by Indonesian authorities on Sept. 3 and returned to the Philippines early Sept. 6

The BI, in a statement Monday, maintained that Guo and her companions left the country "illegally without undergoing regular immigration inspection.”

Guo told the Senate Committees on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality joint with Migrant Workers; and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs that no government officials, including those from the BI, or any other Filipino facilitated their departure. (PNA)