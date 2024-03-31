Marcos on Easter Sunday: Share blessings to sick, poor, downtrodden

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to live a Christ-like life and share the blessings they received especially to the poor, sick, and downtrodden.

In his Easter Sunday message, on March 31, 2024, Marcos said this Catholic occasion is a reminder that while faith, devotion and sacrifice are worthy ideals to aspire for, they also yield great rewards both here on earth and the hereafter.

“Today, we remember the fulfillment of the promise of Jesus Christ to humanity-that he will rise again and deliver eternal salvation for all,” he said.

“Let us draw inspiration from this important narrative as we overcome our personal and spiritual challenges. May this day also excite our hearts to live a Christ-like life, especially in sharing our blessings in whatever form to the poor, the sick, and the downtrodden,” he added.

Marcos also urged Filipino to unite in praying for the continued guidance of the Lord “in our collective pursuit to build the Bagong Pilipinas that we are destined to achieve.”

“I wish everyone a happy and blessed Easter,” he added. (TPM)