Marcos on filing of charges vs Romualdez: I have to do what is right

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said charges against his cousin, former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, in relation to his alleged involvement in the flood control project anomalies, will be filed soon.

Marcos opened his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026, by discussing the gains of the government in relation to its investigation into corruption related to the implementation of flood control projects.

“Gaya ng aking ipinangako sa inyo nagsagawa tayo ng malawakan at malalimang imbestigasyon na walang pagkikiling kahit kaninuman. Masusi nating sinuri at sinundan kung saan tayo itinuro ng ebidensya. Lahat ng kailangan gawin ay ginawa natin upang matunton ang puno’t dulo. Meron nang mga nakasuhan at nakulong mga kontratista, matatas na opisyal pati na mga mambabatas,” Marcos said.

(As I promised you, we conducted a wide-ranging and in-depth investigation without bias against anyone. We carefully examined and followed wherever the evidence led us. We did everything necessary to trace the root and full extent of the issue. Charges have already been filed and some contractors, high-ranking officials, and even lawmakers have been jailed.)

“At dumating na tayo sa punto na ayon sa Ombudsman ay malapit na ang paghahain ng patong-patong na kaso laban sa dating speaker. Masakit man sa akin ito ngunit kailangan nating gawin ang tama. Hindi ako pangulo ng aking pamilya. Hindi ako pangulo ng aking kaibigan. Ako ay Pangulo ng Pilipinas at ang tungkulin ko ay sa inyo, ang aking mga kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

(And we have reached the point where, according to the Ombudsman, the filing of multiple charges against the former speaker is imminent. Although this pains me, we must do what is right. I am not the President of my family. I am not the President of my friends. I am the President of the Philippines, and my duty is to you, my fellow Filipinos.)

Earlier, the Office of the Ombudsman said it is preparing a “grand case” against Romualdez for conspiracy to defraud the national treasury and money laundering over alleged anomalous budget insertion scheme involving multi-billion-peso worth of flood control funds.

Dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways officials earlier tagged Romualdez as recipients of multi-billion worth of kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman also said the testimonies of eight alleged former bodyguards of resigned Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co were "categorical and consistent" on claims that suitcases containing cash were delivered to Romualdez.

Romualdez has consistently denied involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

In his fourth Sona in 2025, Marcos urged government agencies to conduct an in-depth investigation on the implementation of flood control projects in light of massive flooding in communities during the series of calamities despite the billions worth of fund allocation on flood mitigating programs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)