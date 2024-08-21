Marcos on Guo’s departure: Heads will roll

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assured on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, that those involved in the departure of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo will be held accountable.

In a statement, Marcos said that a full-scale investigation is already underway to determine how Guo was able to leave the country undetected, despite the ongoing cases against her related to her alleged involvement in illegal Pogo operations and the purported falsification of her identity, particularly her nationality.

“The departure of Alice Guo has laid bare the corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes public trust… LET ME BE CLEAR: Heads will roll,” Marcos said.

“We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people's trust and aided in her flight. A full-scale investigation is already underway, and those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

The President said there is no room in his government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice.

Before this, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin directed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take appropriate actions to cancel the passports of Guo, her siblings Wesley and Sheila, and Cassandra Li Ong, who was earlier named as the authorized representative of the raided illegal Pogo hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Guo reportedly left the Philippines on July 17 for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia using her Philippine passport.

The former mayor then traveled to Singapore, where she reportedly met with her family—her father, Guo Jian Zhong; her mother, Lin Wen Yi; her siblings, Shiela and Wesley; and Ong.

The Bureau of Immigration stated that, based on information provided by its foreign counterparts, Guo was in Indonesia as of August 18.(TPM/SunStar Philippines)