Marcos on those charged in flood control anomalies: Wala silang merry Christmas

(Before Christmas, many of those named here will have their cases resolved. They will be sent to jail. They won’t have a merry Christmas — before Christmas, they’ll be imprisoned.)

Marcos said the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) transmitted its first batch of case referrals to the Ombudsman in September. The cases implicated at least 37 individuals, including lawmakers, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, and contractors.

Among the names mentioned by Marcos Thursday were former DPWH Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara, former DPWH engineers Brice Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza, and contractors Pacifico and Sarah Discaya.

Cases filed include criminal charges such as graft and corruption, malversation of public funds, falsification, and plunder, as well as administrative charges for violations of the Code of Conduct for public officials.

Marcos stressed that the government will not file cases that will end up being junked by the courts.

“Di natin gusto na makalusot sila sa kaso dahil sa legal technicality. Tinitiyak naming na pagka kami ay sumampa ng kaso, yung kaso nay yan ay hanggang sa dulo ay matibay at sila naman ay mananagot at kung huhusgahan sila ng korte ay makukulong sila,” said the President.

(We don’t want them to get away with their cases because of a legal technicality. We make sure that when we file a case, it will stand strong until the end, and that they will be held accountable — and if the court finds them guilty, they will be imprisoned.)

“Bawat kasong isasampa ay may sapat na ibedensya at hindi hahantong sa pagkabasura ng kaso. Papanagutin natin lahat ng may kasalanan,” he added.

(Every case to be filed will have sufficient evidence and will not end up being dismissed. We will hold all those who are guilty accountable.)

He said the government is focusing on three things: jailing those involved in government corruption, recovering money stolen from the people, and implementing reforms to ensure that anomalous government projects and corruption do not happen again.