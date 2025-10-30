Marcos orders 50% cut in project costs to curb corruption

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered all government agencies, not just the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), to reduce project costs by at least 50 percent to eliminate overpricing and corruption.

In his speech before departing for South Korea to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Meeting and related activities, Marcos said the savings from the cost reduction, covering projects such as farm-to-market roads, irrigation systems, classrooms, and hospitals, will be redirected to socio-economic programs, including health, education, and food.

Marcos earlier said the government could generate between P30 billion and P45 billion in savings if public infrastructure project costs were slashed by half.

“So, alongside our efforts to strengthen the Philippines’ regional foothold and attract investments, we continue to cleanse our bureaucracy of corruption, because only a transparent government can build a fair economy,” Marcos said.

“And let me be clear: The quality of what we build will not be compromised. The only thing weakened will be corruption. This is the accountability our citizens deserve,” he added.

The President said the DPWH has begun aligning its project costs with actual market prices, reducing them by up to 50 percent.

He directed other concerned agencies, including the Department of Education, Department of Agriculture, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of Transportation, and National Irrigation Administration, to adopt the same pricing system.

“The savings we secure will go where they matter most: to programs that uplift families, support livelihoods, and strengthen communities. Because when our people grow in capability and confidence, the nation grows with them,” Marcos said.

“A government that honors public trust. A nation that stands firm on integrity. This is our promise—and real change for every Filipino today and for generations to come,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)