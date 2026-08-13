Marcos orders benefits for gov’t COS, JO workers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an order allowing the voluntary deduction and remittance of social protection coverage contributions for contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers in government.

Marcos issued Administrative Order No. 43 dated June 3, 2026, which aims to expand social protection coverage, including the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), and Pag-IBIG Fund, to COS and JO workers in government.

“All covered government agencies are hereby directed to facilitate the voluntary deduction of prescribed SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Fund contributions from the compensation of COS and JO workers, subject to the prior consent of the worker and in accordance with RA Nos. 11199, 11223, and 9679,” the order read.

The order covers all departments, agencies, bureaus, offices, and instrumentalities of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs), that engage the services of individual COS and JO workers.

It also urged local government units to follow the provisions of the AO.

The order also directs the timely remittance of such contributions and the execution of necessary agreements with the concerned institutions to facilitate proper implementation.

“The facilitation of voluntary deduction and remittance provided for in AO 43 shall not alter, amend, or modify the existing contractual relationship between government agencies and their COS or JO workers,” the order added.

Under the order, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Civil Service Commission (CSC), Commission on Audit (COA), SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Fund were directed to jointly issue the necessary rules, guidelines, and accounting procedures to ensure its effective implementation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)