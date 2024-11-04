Marcos orders boost in disaster preparedness after 'Kristine' onslaught

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered concerned government agencies on Monday, November 4, 2024, to further enhance the country’s disaster preparedness to mitigate the impact of calamities and avoid the loss of lives and properties.

Marcos visited and offered a memorial Mass for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Barangay Sampaloc in Talisay, Batangas, which recorded 20 fatalities due to the destructive effects of the weather system that induced landslides and massive flooding in various communities.

Batangas reported the highest number of fatalities during the onslaught of Kristine, with 61 lives lost.

Most deaths were due to landslides and drowning.

The entire province of Batangas has been under a state of calamity.

“Nais ko pong ipaabot ang aming taos-pusong pakikiraramay sa bawat Pilipinong naapektuhan ng Bagyong Kristine,” said Marcos.

(I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to every Filipino affected by Tropical Storm Kristine.)

Marcos earlier issued Proclamation 728, declaring November 4 as a Day of National Mourning in solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who perished due to Kristine.

Under Proclamation 728, the national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations across the country and abroad, in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 8491.

Marcos also visited the municipalities of Laurel, Agoncillo, Cuenca, Lemery, and Balete in the said province.

Each of the said municipalities, including Talisay, was given P10 million in financial assistance to help in the recovery of their residents.

He also distributed construction materials from various donors for the rebuilding of houses of the affected families.

Marcos also gave selected fishermen and farmers financial assistance.

In his speech in Talisay, Marcos directed the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to improve its warning systems and closely coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to provide the public with timely information especially ahead of a storm and in order to increase public alertness.

He said the DILG should continue to strengthen Operation Listo, which aims to beef up disaster preparedness and response of local government units.

To prevent flooding, especially in low-lying areas, Marcos also ordered the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to gradually reduce water levels in dams even before a typhoon hits the country.

“Ang NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk and Management Council) at iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan ay naatasan na rin na suriin ang kanilang mga pamamaraan sa ilalim ng disaster response upang mas mabilis tayong makapaghatid ng tulong sa mga naapektuhang pamayanan,” Marcos said.

The chief executive directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to enhance the slope protection designs of all road networks in the country to ensure their suitability amid the ever-changing climate.

“Ang DPWH ay tinagubilinan natin na pagbutihin ang slope protection design ng ating mga kalsada at tulay nang matiyak na ito ay angkop sa pagbabago ng klima,” Marcos said.

(We have directed the DPWH to improve the slope protection design of our roads and bridges to ensure that they are suitable for climate change.)

“Bukod sa paggunita, nawa ang araw na ito ay magsilbi na hudyat ng pagkakaisa para sa mas matibay na mga imprastraktura at mga programang inuuna ang buhay at dignidad ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.

(Aside from commemoration, may this day serve as a signal for unity towards stronger infrastructure and programs that prioritize the life and dignity of every Filipino.)

As of 8 a.m., the NDRRMC recorded 150 fatalities due to the combined effects of tropical storms Kristine and Leon, while 20 were still missing.

Most of the fatalities were due to Kristine.

A total of 2,201,570 families or 8,634,862 individuals were affected by the weather systems throughout the country, in which 744,947 persons were displaced.

The total of government assistance to the affected population stood at more than P1.1 billion.

The disaster bureau said the agriculture sector incurred nearly P6 billion worth of damages while almost P7.5 billion worth of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, flood control, utility services facilities, schools, and health facilities, among others.

A total of 211,792 houses worth over P3.480 million were also destroyed by the tropical storms. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)