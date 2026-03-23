Marcos orders creation of crisis committee

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the creation of a crisis committee to oversee government efforts in addressing the global oil crisis, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Monday, March 23, 2026.

In a press conference, Castro said the committee will identify the needs of Filipinos amid the Middle East conflict and ensure the supply of food and fuel.

“Bago pa po may nag-suggest na gumawa ng crisis committee, nag-utos na po ang Pangulo na maggawa officially ng crisis committee, so hintayin na lang po natin ang dokumento, pina-finalized na po,” Castro said.

(Even before anyone suggested creating a crisis committee, the President had already ordered the official formation of one, so we are just waiting for the document as it is now being finalized.)

Castro maintained that there is no oil crisis yet in the country, noting that what is currently happening is price disruption.

“Ang sabi po kasi ni Secretary Sharon may dalawang klase po ng krisis—sa suplay at sa presyo. So ngayon po, kung pag-uusapan natin ang suplay, wala po tayong masasabing krisis pagdating sa suplay. Maybe mayroon pong price disruption dahil sa nangyayaring oil crisis sa Middle East,” Castro said, referring to Energy Secretary Sharon Garin.

(According to Secretary Sharon, there are two types of crises—supply and price. Right now, if we talk about supply, we cannot say there is a crisis in supply. Maybe there is a price disruption due to the ongoing oil crisis in the Middle East.)

In a video statement, Marcos assured that National Government programs will cushion the effects of the turmoil in the Middle East.

Over the past two weeks, fuel prices increased with diesel reaching over P100 per liter.

The President said the fuel supply remains stable.

Marcos said food supply and prices remain steady.

“Masusi natin binabantayan ang mga presyo ng mga ibang bilihin. Noong isang araw naman ay sumugod din tayo sa palengke para makita ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin o prime commodities. Sa awa naman ng Diyos, stable pa at wala naman masyadong pag-abuso,” Marcos said.

(We are closely monitoring the prices of other goods. The other day, we also went to the market to check the prices of basic or prime commodities. By God’s grace, they are still stable and there is not much abuse.)

“Walang nagbebenta ng higit sa suggested retail price. Patuloy tayong makikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga manufacturer ng mga basic commodities na critical sa panahon na ito,” he added.

(No one is selling above the suggested retail price. We will continue coordinating with manufacturers of basic commodities that are critical at this time.)

The President explained the reason for preventing fare hikes in public utility vehicles.

Marcos assured continued assistance to drivers, operators, fishermen, and farmers affected by the oil price increase.

“Naintindihan natin ang sigaw ng mga nagpoprotesta na kababayan nating nasa sektor na ito. Pero gusto kong ulitin sa inyo, hindi kayo maiiwanan. Hindi kayo pababayaan ng pamahalaan,” Marcos said.

(We understand the clamor of our fellow citizens in this sector who are protesting. But I want to reiterate to you, you will not be left behind. The government will not abandon you.)

He cited government free ride programs and railway discounts for affected commuters.

“Lahat tayo ay kailangan magtulungan. Alalahanin natin ang pagmamahal natin sa ating mga kababayan. Huwag nating kakalimutan na kapag pinabayaan natin ang isa sa atin, napabayaan na natin ang buong bansa. Asahan naman ninyo na nandito lang ang pamahalaan bilang inyong takbuhan at sandalan,” the President said.

(We all need to help one another. Let us remember our love for our fellow citizens. Let us not forget that if we neglect one of us, we neglect the entire nation. You can expect that the government is here as your refuge and support.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)