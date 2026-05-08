Marcos orders faster medical aid delivery for poor, middle class

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the swifter delivery of medical assistance to the poor and the middle class, Malacañang said on Friday.

In line with the President’s directive, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa met on Thursday to discuss measures aimed at improving the implementation of the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFIP).

Among the issues raised during the meeting were the long queues, repetitive requirements, and excessive paperwork in accessing medical assistance.

Recto said the government seeks to maximize the use of technology to ensure a “faster, more transparent, and more humane” public service.

“Bilin ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na kung may tulong ang gobyerno, dapat makarating ito nang mabilis, maayos, at hindi pahirapan ang mga tao (President Bongbong Marcos has instructed that if the government provides assistance, it should reach the people quickly, efficiently, and without making things difficult for them),” he said.

Recto noted that the wider use of digital platforms would help improve the efficiency of healthcare services for Filipinos in need of medical assistance.

He said the Department of Health must ensure that the MAIFIP program benefits not only the poor but also middle-class families.

"Ang access ang sukatan ng tunay na serbisyo. Dahil kung ang proseso mismo ang nagiging hadlang, kahit may pondo, hindi rin ito mararamdaman ng tao (Access is the true measure of service. If the process itself becomes the obstacle, then even if funds are available, people still will not truly feel the benefits),” Recto said.

MAIFIP is designed to help Filipinos who cannot afford hospital bills, medicines, diagnostic tests, and other health-related expenses.

The funding for the MAIFIP increased from PHP41.16 billion to PHP51.6 billion under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

In February, the DOH issued new guidelines to expand the program’s benefit coverage.

Under the new guidelines, the benefit coverage expands to ambulatory care, ambulatory surgical clinics, eye centers, ophthalmology services, dental services, free-standing dialysis clinics, and Food and Drug Administration-approved medicines.

The new policy also includes the 100 percent inclusion of doctors’ professional fees in line with DOH guidelines. (PNA)