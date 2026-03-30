Marcos orders government-wide energy cutbacks amid rising oil prices

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered all government agencies to significantly reduce their power and fuel consumption as the country confronts the impact of rising global oil prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement Monday, March 30, 2026, Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said compliance with the directive is mandatory, covering the entire bureaucracy, including government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), amid a bid to curb energy demand across the public sector.

Recto said government offices must lead by example in energy conservation.

Authorities began enforcing the policy, with energy monitors inspecting more than 1,000 government offices in the first week.

The inspections focused on air-conditioning systems, lighting, and office equipment.

Under the directive, agencies must limit electricity consumption by adjusting air-conditioning levels and reducing non-essential lighting.

Fuel use is also being tightly restricted, with most government vehicles ordered off the roads. Only vehicles used for public safety and health services are exempted.

Recto said the measures produce immediate and measurable reductions in energy use while instilling discipline within government operations.

He said even modest adjustments in daily operations result in significant reductions in overall energy use.

The austerity program extends to preparations for the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit later this year.

Recto said the National Government scaled down related activities, reduced spending, and scrapped non-essential events.

The government is moving away from “ceremonial excess” in favor of streamlined and results-oriented engagements, Recto said.

Recto said the policy underscores the administration’s message that public officials must demonstrate restraint and accountability during the energy crisis. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)