Marcos orders LGUs to prepare for potential impacts of 'Leon'

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned local government units (LGUs) to brace for the potential impact of Super Typhoon Leon.

“Unfortunately, mukhang may padating na naman. Kaya’t paghandaan natin nang mabuti (Unfortunately, it seems another one is on the way. So let’s prepare well for it),” Marcos said in the sidelines of the opening of the Maersk Optimus distribution center in Calamba City, Laguna on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Leon intensified into a super typhoon category on Wednesday morning.

As of 1 p.m., Leon was spotted 310 kilometers East of Calayan, Cagayan packed with maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hectopascals. It was moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 in Batanes while the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana) were under TCWS No. 3.

The potential impacts of winds in areas under TCWS No. 4 may cause significant to severe threat to life and property, Pagasa warned.

The rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte were placed under TCWS No. 2.

Under TCWS No. 1 were the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz), the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel), the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan), and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran).

“Leon will be closest to Batanes from late evening today to tomorrow morning. A landfall in Batanes is also not ruled out,” said Pagasa.

“This super typhoon will be near or at peak intensity during its closest point of approach to Batanes. The landfall of Leon over Taiwan will result in a continuous weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” it added.

Leon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday evening, October 31, or on Friday, November 1. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)